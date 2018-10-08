Cost of Living Premier of NSW, Gladys Berejiklian

For jobs, quality of life and educational opportunities, there is no better place to raise a family, work or study than NSW. However, despite NSW’s strong economy, there are large pressures on the cost of living for families. My Government has developed a number of initiatives to reduce the cost of living for you and your family. This includes initiatives like free car registration for drivers who spend on average $25 per week on tolls. Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, you could save up to $729. I am also pleased to update you on another initiative, that allows residents to make an appointment at Service NSW to find out which of the 40 NSW Government rebates and saving applies to your family. A typical Sydney family with two children could be eligible for savings of more than $1,500 including energy rebates, Active Kids vouchers, and CTP savings through a premium reduction, refund and free registration through the Toll Relief Program. A couple receiving the aged pension could be eligible for almost $2,000 in savings through energy rebates, CTP savings, appliance replacement program, pensioner water rebate, low income household rebate and free vehicle registration for pensioners. Booking for the Cost of Living Appointment Service are now live on the Service NSW website. The Cost of Living service will make it easier for families and individuals in NSW to potentially save hundreds of dollars. Residents can access the Cost of Living Appointment Service by visiting: https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/cost-livingor calling 13 77 88 or making an appointment with a Cost of Living Specialist.