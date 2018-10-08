Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Sri Lanka Society of Qld – 40 Years Anniversary Photos

Sri Lanka Society of Qld – 40 Years Anniversary Photos

Oct 8, 2018 Posted by In Articles Tagged , , Comments 0

Sri Lanka Society of Qld – 40 Years Anniversary Photos

 

Sri Lanka Society of Qld - 40 Years Anniversary

The above Photo is of the Hon. Consul.for Sri Lanka – Queensland, Australia, Anton Swan receiving an Award from the Sri Lanka Society of Qld. Celebrating 40 Years since the establishment of the Society. This Award was for Hon Anton Swan’s Contribution over the years to the Community which came as a big surprise.to him. Hon Consul; Anton was also a past President of the Association for many years before he became The Hon. Consul.for Sri Lanka – Queensland, Australia

Please click here or on the photos below to view the full set of other photos on eLanka Facebook page

Sri Lanka Society of Qld - 40 Years Anniversary Sri Lanka Society of Qld - 40 Years Anniversary Sri Lanka Society of Qld - 40 Years Anniversary Sri Lanka Society of Qld - 40 Years Anniversary Sri Lanka Society of Qld - 40 Years Anniversary

 

Please Login to comment
avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of