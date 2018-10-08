Sri Lanka Society of Qld – 40 Years Anniversary Photos

The above Photo is of the Hon. Consul.for Sri Lanka – Queensland, Australia, Anton Swan receiving an Award from the Sri Lanka Society of Qld. Celebrating 40 Years since the establishment of the Society. This Award was for Hon Anton Swan’s Contribution over the years to the Community which came as a big surprise.to him. Hon Consul; Anton was also a past President of the Association for many years before he became The Hon. Consul.for Sri Lanka – Queensland, Australia

