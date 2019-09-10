Seeking truth in the Fallen World – by Oscar E V Fernando
World full of turmoil and grief-we see no end-no perfection.
Seek and seek for truth-truth eludes us in grand design.
Exasperated, we curse the Vast Creation
Look around and blame Creators Omniscient Vision.
Seems so true when a child born deformed we see suffering
Wars-wars-no end-with no surrender
In logic-no explanation-cry out with justified grieving
And blame the Creator for such continued blunder,
Some would see futility in seeking whole Truth
With no surrender-some would reel with the search
With search no end-unshaven beard-they end recluse
Thoughts unresolved-fingers with logic moved on same search
Only Creator would know the end of his search
Take Augustine-searched for Truth-saw the child-
Trying Empty ocean to the hole she dug in fervent faith
Augustine Embraced faith-earned doctorate-releasing futile logic of that same child
Oscar E V Fernando
Leave a Reply