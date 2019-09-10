







Seeking truth in the Fallen World – by Oscar E V Fernando

World full of turmoil and grief-we see no end-no perfection.

Seek and seek for truth-truth eludes us in grand design.

Exasperated, we curse the Vast Creation

Look around and blame Creators Omniscient Vision.

Seems so true when a child born deformed we see suffering

Wars-wars-no end-with no surrender

In logic-no explanation-cry out with justified grieving

And blame the Creator for such continued blunder,

Some would see futility in seeking whole Truth

With no surrender-some would reel with the search

With search no end-unshaven beard-they end recluse

Thoughts unresolved-fingers with logic moved on same search

Only Creator would know the end of his search

Take Augustine-searched for Truth-saw the child-

Trying Empty ocean to the hole she dug in fervent faith

Augustine Embraced faith-earned doctorate-releasing futile logic of that same child

Oscar E V Fernando








