Shemara Wikramanayake tops Australia’s highest-paid CEO list

Source:adaderana.lk

The boss of an Australian investment bank has topped the ranking of this year’s highest-paid chief executives, while Ruslan Kogan’s pay soared 1413%, after he took home $8.99 million.

Shemara Wikramanayake, chief executive of Macquarie Group, received a reported pay of $15.97 million in the 12 months to June, according to The Australian Financial Review’s annual list. Compiled by OpenDirector, the pay survey revealed the country’s 50 highest-paid chief executives earned an average of $6.18 million last financial year.

Chief executives of large ASX-listed e-commerce, supermarket, mining and metal recycling companies pocketed some of the biggest increases in reported pay.

On average, the top 50 bosses received a pay rise of more than 20% compared to the previous year, which was underpinned by rising share prices. The S&P/ASX 200, an index comprised of the 200 largest ASX-listed stocks, increased 24% last financial year.

Paul Perreault, chief executive of the biotechnology company CSL, ranked the second-highest earner, with a reported pay of $13.87 million.

Brad Banducci, chief executive of Woolworths, received a pay increase of 37% compared to the previous year, taking home $8.38 million.

Coles chief executive, Steven Cain, wasn’t too far behind, ranking number 12 with a reported pay of $6.7 million.

The pay of Craig McNally, chief executive of Ramsay Health, was up 205% compared to the previous year, at a reported $5.91 million.

Australia’s top 10 highest-paid chief executives:

1. Shemara Wikramanayaka, chief executive of Macquarie Group, earned $15.97 million

2. Paul Perreault, chief executive of CSL, earned $13.87 million

3. Gregory Goodman, chief executive of Goodman Group, earned $13.38 million

4. Sandeep Biswas, chief executive of Newcrest Mining, earned $10.6 million

5. Mike Henry, chief executive of BHP Group, earned $10.08 million

6. Ruslan Kogan, chief executive of Kogan, earned $8.99 million

7. Brad Banducci, chief executive of Woolworths, earned $8.38 million

8. Alistair Field, chief executive of Sims Metal Management, earned $7.89 million

9. Graham Chipchase, chief executive of Brambles, earned $7.48 million

10. Robert Scott, chief executive of Westfarmers, earned $6.93 million

