OITUARIES – NOVEMBER 2021

OBITUARIES

(E & O.E.)

(NOVEMBER 2021)

REZEL, Ruth Miriam, (02.10.1925 – 09.10.2021), wife of Mervyn (dec), Mother and mother-in-law of Ralph, Felicity and Lal, Junior (dec), Tyronne, Annabelle & Tyrone and Keith. Grandmother of Wayne, Maryse, Natalie, Shantelle and Tracey, great grandmother of Cloe and Maverick. (Silverscene, Qld, Nov/Dec 20232 issue)

DE ZILVA, Doris (nee VANDERWERT), wife of Edward de Zilva, mother of late Gary and Jude, mother-in-law of Sandy. Grandmother of Reece and Jarred. . Daughter of late Edward & Mona Vanderwert. Sister and sister-in-law of late Huxley and late Walter (Doreen), Ronnie (Estelle), Maureen (Ronnie Steinwall), Aubrey (Brenda), Churchill (Heather), late Rosemarie ( Meredith Van Ryke) and Jennifer (Ron Tusker, Canada), in Newcastle, NSW on 27 October 2021. (Contributed by Anston Francke)

De SILVA, Cyril Clement Milroy Passé, (20 February.1938 – 28.October 2021) in Melbourne. (Contributed)

PEREIRA, Tyronne Dominic (4 August 1941 – 26 October 2021); husband of June (née Ferdinands); father of Darren & Natasha;

father-in-law of Shehan & Matthew Stephens; grandfather of Alleisha, Jada, Jaxon & Charlize. (Contributed)

DE FONSEKA, Chrisantha (Chris), (2 June 1940 – 27 October 2021), husband of Ratna (de Silva), Son of the late Mr & Mrs M. E. Fonseka, brother of Rohan Fonseka and Lakshman De Fonseka (Can), Ranjini Anthony and Kanthi Thilakeratne (SL), brother-in-law of Arlene, Kanthi, late Dalton de Silva, Lakshman, Daya, Michael and Merril, in Ontario, Canada. (The Anchorman, Canada)

PLUNKETT, Don, in Adelaide on 26 October 2021.(The Adelaide Advertiser, 2.11.2021)

MELDER, Dorothy Fay (nee SOLOMONS), wife of the late Edward Melder, mother of Michele, Natalie, Keith and Lindsay, mother-in-law of Pastor Roshan Mahesan, Sunil Liyanage and Helen Melder. Grandmother of Stephanie, Caroline, Joanna, Joash, Sheyon, Melissa, Jonathan, Leanne and Jordan. Daughter of late Sydney and Rita Solomons, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 9.11.2021)

MACHADO, MARGARET, Daughter of Pagnani & Annie Roche Victoria (dec), sister of Gerald,​ Bertie,​ Matilda,​ Sr Fortunata & Joe (All deceased). Wife of Rosario (dec.),​ mother of Axie (dec.),​ Rienzie,​ Sally,​ Veronica,​ Belinda,​ Lawrence and Fortuna,​ mother-in-law of Leonie,​ Roshini,​ Annesley Grero,​ Irwin Vaz,​ Max Gomez,​ Roshan,​ and Victor Benjamin,​ grandmother of 14 grandchildren & 11 great-grandchildren, in Melbourne (Daily News, 10.11.2021)

SCHOKMAN, DOREEN (nee VAN TWEST) – Widow of Derrick Earle, mother of Deidre Parker (UK),​ Malcolm (Australia) and Tanya Penhale (UK), aged 91, on 6th November 2021 in Lytham, UK. (Sunday Times, 14.11.2021)

TAYLOR, Sheila, wife of Jack (dec), mother of Lynette, Gerry, Anne, Rodney, Trevor, Jack and their families. Grandmother of 12,

Great grandmother of 11, in Perth, W.A, on November 6, 2021, aged 97 years. (The West Australian, 10.11.2021)

VIVEKANANTHAN, Dr Chellappah (Vive), husband of the late Bavany, father of Vasuhi, Radha and Uma, father-in-law of Varo and Chris. Grandfather of Rahul, Sahana, Maya and Sachin. Son of the late Chellappah & Kanakamuttu, brother Vimala, Indra, Savithri and Vije. Son-in-law of the late Veluppillai & Chellammah, in Melbourne on November 13, 2021, aged 86 years. (Age, 17.11.2021)

FOENANDER, Dr Clarence Oscar (Larry), 27.11.1924 – 12.11.2021, husband of Yvonne (dec), father of John (dec) and Sabrina, father-in-law of Phil and Olga, grandfather of Emily, Katherine and Alexandra, in Melbourne. (Age, 17.11.2021)

THURGOOD, Harold, A.K.A. Albert Cobby, father of Louise & Justin and Ty & Tatiana, grandfather of Teya, Lara, Jethro, Scarlett, Luke, Orson ad Remy, in Sydney. (Sydney Morning Herald, 19.11.2021)

DE COSTA, Colleen (nee BLUNDELL), 17.11.1942 – 14.11.2021, wife of John (dec), mother of Julie and Jodie, grandmother of Carly, Joshua, Jessica and Kelsey, great grandmother of Violet, Eli and Ivy, in New South Wales. (Canberra Times, 20.11.2021)

REBERA, Ranjini Estelle, (01.09.1938 – 13.11.2021), wife of Basil (dec), mother of Avinash and Dilhani, mother-in-law of Jacqui and Andrew. Grandmother of Jaspar, Dominic, Jenna, Amy and Georgia, in Canberra. (Canberra Times, 20.11.2021)

ADIKARI , SIRINIMAL Son of the late A.M. Adikari and late L.E. Leelawathi,​ brother of Anoma Kahapola,​ husband of Lyndell (nee Williams),​ father of Delan and Dushyami Anne,​ father-in-law of Jesse Campisi, grandfather of Luca,​ Andre and Arlo,​ son-in-law of Catherine,​ brother-in-law of Ranjith, in Melbourne on 10th November 2021. (Sunday Observer, 21.11.2021)

ALGAMA, Lasath “Alan”, (12.10.1952 – 21.11.2021), husband of Savithri, father of Manuk and Lakni. Brother of Kanthi, Preethi, Sarath and Deepthi, in Melbourne. (Melbourne Age, 23.11.2021)



LUDOWYK, BERTHA (nee MEURLING), wife of late Desmond,​ mother of Sandra,​ Theodore and Tania,​ mother-in-law of Darshan,​ Ravi and Durgha,​ grandmother of Sohan and Nicole,​ Devin and Maheshika,​ Damien,​ Tashmi,​ Jason,​ Vivekh,​ Vihan and Vikash,​ great grandmother of Zaiden and Kaileb,​ in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 23.11.2021)

PEREIRA – MYRTLE (GIRLA) ANESTASIA (nee TRANCHELL), relict of Ivin Joseph Pereira,​ mother of Elmo (Australia),​ Ronald (Canada),​ Roy,​ Maureen,​ Shien,​ Desmond and Rex (Australia),​ mother-in-law of late Yolette,​ Deslin,​ Desmond De Motte,​ Anne,​ Nalie and Suzie,​ grandmother of 12 grandchildren & 10 great grandchildren, in Sri Lanka. (Sunday Observer, 28.11.2021)

PERERA, Godfrey, in Penrith, NSW (Contributed)

Note: Spelling of most names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers