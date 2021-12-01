LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – NOVEMBER 2021

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER 2021

BOOKS.

1. Raja & Nadarajah by Shin Nishimotho, 2020 (Donated Anonymously, Melbourne, Vic)

2. Weerasinghe Land & Other Non-Fictional Stories by Vidya Jyothi Emeritus Prof. E.R. Jansz, 202

(Donated by Ms Charmaine Schrader, Southbank, Vic)

3. Love & Protest by Vianga Perera, 2015

4. Time & Chance by Siri Ranawake, 2005 (No’s 3 – 5, Donated by Mrs Samantha Sirimanne Hyde, Dennistone, NSW)

MAGAZINES

1. Hi!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 19, Vol 3, 2021

2. ‘The Ceylankan’, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Journal 96, Vol 24, No 4, November 2021.

NEWSLETTERS

1. Newsletter, Sri Lanka Society of Queensland Inc, Vol 44, No 3,September 2021

2. Bulletin of SACKOBA (Colombo Branch), September 2021.

3. ‘Thomiana’, Newsletter of S.Thomas’ College Old Boys’ Association, Australia Branch Inc, Vol 24, Issue 3, September 2021.

4. ‘Floreat’, Newsletter of RCOBAA, Melbourne, September 2021

5. “Outreach” Newsletter, Voluntary Outreach Club Inc (VOC), November 2021,

6. “Silverscene” Newsletter, Silver Fawn Club Inc, Qld, November/December 2021

7. Newsletter, St Peter’s College Old Boy’s Social Club, Melbourne Inc, Summer 2021.

OTHERS

1. Documenting Modern Sri Lanka Portuguese by Hugo Cardoso et al, Language Documentation & Conservation Special Publication No 19.

2. The Current State of Sri Lanka Portuguese by Sebastian Nordhoff.

3. The Portuguese Burghers of Eastern Sri Lanka in the Wake of Civil War & Tsunami by Dennis B. McGilvray, 2007

4. Burgher Association (Australia) Inc, Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021/2022