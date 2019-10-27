







“SHE’S XI JINPING & SHE CAN SING”

Is there ANYTHING that the Chinese CANNOT DO ??.

Forget about their “Trade-Wars”, forget about Thousands of Chinese Military Men marching as ONE, forget about the fact that THEY can supply ANYBODY with ANYTHING they want, faster & cheaper than ANYONE else can, simply because of their mammoth Population/Workforce, who labour on a pay-scale at least 75% lower than most other Western Countries, forget about the South China Seas, and how much of that Ocean BELONGS to them, forget about the fact that part of their belongings now include the little Suburb of Hambanthota, in Sri Lanka, & who knows, where else ?, forget about CHINA, altogether, and focus on this young, pretty Chinese lass, the daughter of the present President Ping, a girl who can really SING, & I can certainly vouch for that, having heard this present recording, sent to me by my good friend, Maxwell Gerreyn.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Chinese President’s daughter

The Chinese President’s daughter, Xi Jinping, entered the prestigious Harvard University with a pseudonym without special facilities, Jinping was a very smart child. She was only identified as the daughter of the President of China after graduation.

Another advantage she has is being beautiful and having a beautiful voice. Following the video during the graduation ceremony she sang the song “Where The Boys Are” originally sung by Connie Francis.