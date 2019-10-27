







Koch meets Quest

Several well-known personalities were seen at the ‘Future of Tourism’ Summit, held in Colombo, including CNN’s Richard Quest.

Quest, as I know, is an English journalist and a CNN International Anchor. He is also CNN Business Editor-at-Large, based in New York City. He anchors “Quest Means Business”, the five-times-weekly business programme, and fronts the CNN shows “Business Traveller”, “The Express” and “Quest’s World of Wonder”.

To Sri Lankans, Quest is a familiar face on CNN and one would have noticed his unique way of presentation – charismatic, no doubt.

‘Disco Lady’ hitmaker, Alston Koch, had the opportunity of meeting Richard Quest…at breakfast, before the commencement of the Summit.

Alston was quite prominent, at the Summit, because he was on stage performing the song ‘We Are One,’ which was specially put together for this event.

The song was written by Alston’s son, Frederick James Koch, and Friday Entertainment, and presented and launched just before Richard Quest’s interview with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.