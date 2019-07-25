







Silver Fawn Club (Brisbane) – REPORT ON THE 49TH ANNIVERSARY DANCE

The Silver Fawn Club’s 49th Anniversary Dinner Dance was held on Saturday, 29thJune at the Souths Sports Club, Acacia Ridge. This year things were done a bit differently and the Dance was held in a lovely venue on the South side with a band from Sydney and our debonair DJ Dennis in action.

The hall was decorated in a Red and Silver theme with help from the Tucker family, Loos family, Weerasinghe family, our Treasurer, Susan and Ovil de Franz and I must say it did look magnificent with the tiny sparkles lighting up the ribbons to the balloons.

We had 150 people registered to attend the dance. Unfortunately, not many of the older Club members were able to attend. However, it was great to see some new members and plenty of guests. All who attended were offered a “welcome” drink of their choice at the Bar which was highly appreciated. The food provided by the Club was great and in plenty although not the usual Sri Lankan flavour. The younger members welcomed this change.

After a bit of a slow start, the band “Fiesta” cranked up and most of the patrons were on the dance floor having a great time. The raffle draw was a complete success with the first prize being a return air ticket to New Zealand. Thank you to all those people who donated towards the raffle prizes and also pledged money towards the Souvenir, especially Warren Loos for getting so many sponsors. A special thank you also to Laurensz Manricks for co-ordinating things with the band and also being our MC for the night.

Finally, thank you to all the members and guests who attended to ensure the evening was a great success.

Andy Weerasinghe