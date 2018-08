Indian man nabbed with 'Ice' worth Rs.10mn A 30-year-old Indian national was arrested by the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) and Crime Investigation Division (CID) officers for possessing Methempitamin (Ice) worth more than Rs.10 million in Colombo last evening, Police said.

Vehicle excise duty hike: PM wants to know specific period Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe who is said to be of the opinion that excise duty hike for vehicles under 1000cc engine capacity should be confined to a specific period of time had informed the Ministry of Finance to let him know as to when it could bring down the excise duty.

Trace City vested with UDA through lawful means: Champika Megapolis and Western Development Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka said yesterday the landmass of the Colombo Trace City project was vested with the Urban Development Authority (UDA) through lawful means, and therefore no another institution could stake a claim for it.

MR warns foreign countries not to accept assets offered by Govt. Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday warned foreign countries not to accept any asset offered by the Sri Lankan government saying he would ‘pay attention’ to these agreements when they come to power.