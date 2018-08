ASP Liyanage challenges Dy. Minister Pathirana to a debate Ambassador to Qatar A.S.P. Liyanage who was accused by Deputy Minister Buddhika Pathirana of running the Sri Lankan school in Qatar for money instead of executing the diplomatic duties entrusted to him, said that he would resign from his ambassador post if the deputy minister proved the allegations made against him.

Doctors to launch 24-hour strike tomorrow Private and public medical officers will launch a 24 hour work stoppage from 8 am tomorrow urging the authorities to resolve ten issues which impact health professionals and the general public.

PTL: Salgado, Devatantri released Former Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Chief Dealer Nuwan Salgado and its IT executive Sachith Devatantri were released on a surety bail of Rs. 300,000 each by the Fort Magistrate Court today.

Heavy traffic in Lipton Circus due to JO rally Heavy traffic is reported around Lipton Circus due to the protest march ‘Janabala Senaa’, organized by the Joint Opposition (JO).