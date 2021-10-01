SLAF boxer wins bronze at World Military boxing championship

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lankan boxer Leading Aircraftwoman Gayani Kaluarachchi rewrote history when she bagged the Bronze Medal in the Women’s 75kg weight category.

Her victory marks a historical milestone as it is the first time a Sri Lankan female pugilist has made it to the podium in such a mega boxing event.

The Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana extended his heartiest congratulations to the Air Force Boxer who has brought glory and honour to the Sri Lanka Air Force and our motherland, Sri Lanka at an international sporting platform.

Leading Aircraftwoman Kaluarachchi has also achieved success at tournaments such as the Defence Services Games 2018, Layton Cup Boxing Tournament 2019 and Clifford Cup Boxing Tournament 2019.