Lankan crowned ‘Miss Teen International Botswana 2021’

Source:Island

Seventeen-year-old Gimhani Perera of Lankan origin has won the ‘Miss Teen International Botswana 2021’ pageant held there on Sunday (19), foreign news reports said.

The teen, representing her district Pilikwe, was crowned at the pageant.

According to Gimhani’s father, Indika Perera, 14 finalists were chosen from 42 contestants who competed from the preliminary rounds.

Winner, Gimhani Perera, announced that she would be representing Botswana in an international-level pageant to be held in India shortly.

She thanked her supporters and well-wishers, requesting them to continue their support in the future as well.

Indika Perera, a businessman, migrated to Botswana in 1990.