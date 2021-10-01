OBITUARIES

(E & O.E.)

(SEPTEMBER 2021)

MAY – Walter, (08 01.1929 – 16.08.2021), husband of Anne (dec), father of Kevin (dec), Judy & Wal, grandfather of David, Jodie and Dave, great grandfather of Alex, Karyss and Suzzanah, Kedra and families and great great grandfather, in Perth. (The West Australian, 21.08.2021)

WHITE – Rodney Gordon,. Son of late Percival White & late Naomi White,​ husband of Udeni,​ father of Darren & Warren White,​ brother of Penry,​ late Franklin,​ Churchill,​ George (Australia) and Rita, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News. 7.9.2021)

KOCH – Dawn Marie, in Adelaide on August 30, 2021. (The Adelaide Advertiser, 2.9.2021)

EDEMA – Singappuli Arachchige Wijawathie, wife of John (dec), mother of Patrick, Anton, Dulcie and Kenneth, in Badulla, Sri Lanka. (Contributed)

GUINAN – Carmel Felicia, (13.08.1940 – 01.09.2021), wife of Aubrey (dec), mother of Garfield and Dirk, mother-in-law of Angela and Nadira, grandmother of Michaela and Nathaniel. Sister of Shirley, Annette, Dudley and Geraldine, in Canberra. (Canberra Times, 4.9.2021)

MARSHALL – Gordon Fredrick Malcolm, husband of Vicky, father of Dr Natalie and Gayle (Hong Kong), father-in-law of Chris Bashord,

grandfather of Jack and Catherine, in Canberra on September 4, 2021. (Contributed)

FORSTER – Cedric, (03.07.1933 – 02.09.2021), husband of Yvonne, father of David, Michael, Michelle, Derek, Martin and their spouses and families. Brother of Maurice, in Melbourne. (Contributed)

SLEGERS – Frederick (Tommy), (15.03.1931 – 04.09.2021), husband of Joan. Brother of Neliya, Herbert (dec), Quincy and Sextus (dec), brother-in-law of Frederick and Rosemary, Cecil, Geraldine (dec), Adrian (dec), Verna & Gavin, in Melbourne. (Age, 7.9.2021)

DANIELS – Jo (nee ROBERTSON), partner of Chappy, mother of Kristy and Michael, mother-in-law of Erin, grandmother of Courtney, Matthew, Patrick and Luke, Maddy, Albury, John and Thomas. Sister of Ruth and John, in Adelaide on September 2, 2021, aged 68 years. (The Adelaide Advertiser, 7.9.2021)

MORTIMER – Terence, (14.8.1935 – 03.09.2021), husband of late Ellen, father of Paul, Joanna and Diana, in Perth. (The West Australian, 9.9.2021

DAVIDSON – Neville, in Melbourne on September 9, 2021. (Contributed)

VAN DER SAY- Desmond Edward, (04.07.1936 – 09.09.2021), husband of Audrey Celine Van Der Say, father of Tammy, Dave (dec) and Grehem, father-in-law of Gordon, Menaka and Gemunu, grandfather of Yohan, Andrew, Mila, Isaac, Sheanda, Chelsea, Ryan, Karen, Jake and Jason,, in Melbourne. (Contributed)

FERNANDO – Marlon Alexander, husband of Treherne, father of Hamish (Australia), Jared and Megan, son of late Theobald and Melanie (Australia), brother of Mark and Jackie (USA), father-in-law of Talia and Dineshika, son-in-law of late Gana and Sheila, brother-in-law of Sandra, Tony, Dhanika Lyndi, Richard, Dilani, Kutila and Lal, in Sri Lanka (Daily News, 10.9.2021)

FERNANDO – Rose Virginia , wife of Lal Fernando,​ mother of Sweena,​ Erna and Bianca,​ mother-in-law of (late) Rienzie Fernando,​ Victor Byrde and Barry Phillips,​ grandmother of Deanne,​ Suzanne,​ (late) Trishika,​ Sasha and Nicola,​ great-grandmother of Ilana,​ Anaya,​ Adrian and Noah,​ in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 10.9.2021)

DE SOUSA – Dr Leslie Alexander, husband of the late Hilda De Sousa. Brother of Merlene Anderson and the late Dr Alan De Sousa, in Sydney on September 6, 2021 (Sydney Morning Herald, 13.9.2021)

LOURENSZ – Maisie, on September 5, 2021, in Perth. (The West Australian, 11.9.20210

KRAUSE – Malcolm “Rex”, (25.04.1924 – 07.09.2021), husband of Valda, father and father-in-law of Mike and Lucy, Pip and Brad Cate and David Wayne (dec). Grandfather and great grandfather, in Adelaide (Adelaide Advertiser, 11.9.2021)

GONSALVES – Mark, husband of Yvette,​ father of Angelo and Jonathan,​ father-in-law of Hermila and Joeleen,​ grandfather of Annaleeza,​ Alishiya and Jordan, on 6th of September. (Daily News, 11.9.2021)

RATNAPALA – Lakshman , beloved husband of Barbara Ratnapala (nee van Cuylenburg),​ in Sri Lanka on 8th September 2021. (Daily News, 15.9.2021)

TISSERA – Marlene, wife of Vernon, mother of Andre and Jan, in Sri Lanka. (Contributed)

WEINMAN – Valda, in Melbourne. (Contributed)

SAMAHON – Neigh Binthara (nee MOHAMED), wife of the late Mohamed Ghouse Samahon, mother of Dharmarine, Yasmin, Sheryl, Virzami and Felicia, mother-in-law of Fazly, Gehan, Melvin Bartholomeusz and Alvin. Grandmother of Zuraish & Harthini, Suhami & Eshan, Yanthi & Asif, Radwhan & Janelle, Stefan & Sophie, Shenica, Alaanah & Ayaanah, great grandmother of Akmal, Saarah, Aiden, Keira, Evie and Mia,

in Sri Lanka. (Contributed).

SOURJAH – Inez (nee JACKSON-SMALE), 06.10.1929 – 08.09.2021, wife of the late Dr Robert Sourjah, mother of Rohan and Lalin, in Sydney. (Contributed by Hugh Karunanayake)

CARRON – Ronald Franklin, (19.03.1948 – 21.09.2021), in Melbourne. (Contributed)

EATON – Raema, wife of Brian, mother of Susie, Jay, Jasmine and Brodie, Grandmother and great grandmother, in Perth. (The West Australian, 20.9.2021)

JANSEN – Allan Neil, (18.05.1932 – 16.9.2021), husband of Margaret, father of Peter, Michael, Claire and partners, grandfather of 7, great grandfather of 10, in Melbourne. (The Age, 21.9.2021)

JOSEPH – Donald Wilfred, (29.11. 1924 – 15.09.2021), husband of Rosalind, father and father-in-law of John (dec), Sandra & Basil and Glen & Isabelle, grandfather of Leon, Amanda, Sian, Amelia and Isla, in Perth. The West Australian, 21.9.2021)

TRINDER – Maureen, (09.07.1940 – 17.09.2021), mother of Jane, Cole and Ross, grandmother of Gemma, Nicholas, Liam, Leitica, Kaitlyn, Shelbie and Makaylah, great grandmother of Kyan and Hendrix, in Perth. (The West Australian, 23.9.2021)

SIMMONS – Dawn, mother of Leighanne and David, mother-in-law of Trevor, grandmother of Emma, Ian and Rhiannon, great grandmother of Marley, Mikayla and Bella, in Perth. (The West Australian, 24.9.2021)

PLUNKETT – Yvonne Frances, (22.01.1942 – 14.09.2021), wife of Ted (dec), mother and mother-in-law of Tony & Mariana, Christopher & Di, Scott (dec), Mathew & Jo, Karen & Scott, Yvette & Ian. Sister of Patricia and Robert. Grandmother and great grandmother. Companion of Greg, in Canberra. Canberra Times, 25.9.2021)

ARENTZ – Peter Christopher, (14.10.1968 – 22.9.2021), Son of Gloria (dec) and Dennis. Brother and brother-in-law of Mixhael & Leonie and Rodney (dec). Father of William, in Sydney. (Sydney Morning Herald, 25.9.2021)

SEKARAJASINGHAM – Alastair Walter, husband of Heather Manricks Sekarajasingham (dec), stepfather and step-father-in-law of Joquithe & Liz, Camillio & Jeanette, Steffaan (dec), Laurensz & Shameem and Nicola & Anjuna. Father of David Berry and Brian Sekarajasingham. Brother of Astrid (dec) and Ingrid, brother-in-law of Ka & Joe, Dugald & Russel Gonsal (dec) UK, Jeanne & Cheryl (both dec), Aloma (France), Rowena, Alistair and Chris Gonsal, in Brisbane on September 15, 2021, aged 83 years.. (Courier Mail, Brisbane, 25.9.2021)

FORBES – Nigel, (17.04.1965 – 25.09.2021), husband of Onitha, father of Tashya and Annya. Son of Brian and Jean Forbes, in Sri Lanka. (Contributed)