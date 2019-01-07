“SO, WHAT’S NEW”?!! – By Des Kelly

They have already taken over Hambanthota permanently.They did not need Chang’e 4 or any such thing, to do this, just a bad debt, on the part of Sri Lanka. They have “taken-over” the Seas around them & King Neptune himself couldn’t do anything about it, he was too busy fishing.They are in the process of procuring 99 year leases everywhere you look, Australia, included. They are growing in population faster than any other Country on this Planet, India, included. Now, they are probing the “dark side” of the Moon. No-one can actually see them, up there, but, they can see all of us. Very clever, these Chinese.

Now that the year 2019 is upon us, China has really popped-up with “a beauty”!, as the say in Australia. While America is trying to build a great wall around Mexico, and has been temporarily halted, in the process, because the President there, is not able to “raise” the money needed (a mere 5 or 6 billion), China’s great wall has stood there, for about a million years. It was actually there before I was born, and that’s a long time ago. They worry about infringement of copyright, as regards the original compositions of music, etc., but American Films have been “watched” via Chinese Satellites, even before the Americans themselves got the chance to see them at their theaters, or, the British & other ENGLISH-speaking Countries at theirs.

(theatres, I mean).

The Chinese, although of inscrutable countenance, are excellent businessmen, too. There was this bloke who went into a Chinese shop in Melbourne and asked to be sold this tea-set (in the window), but, with the handles of the tea-cups on the “left” rather than on the right-hand side (as he was a left-hander). The China-man owner of the shop told his customer that left-handed tea-cups were extremely difficult to come by. He had just one set of those at the back of his shop, but this would cost double the asking price. The customer decided to buy that one, so Ching Li., the owner retreated to the rear of his shop, turned all the cups around on their saucers, facing left, brought them out and sold them for double the price.

Now, while all other Countries are having troubles galore with their refugees, China wants to send them to the moon.

Not the side facing Earth, for obvious reasons, but the dark side, where no-one will be able to see what is happening.

They are testing the surfaces there, right at this moment, and, if it is at all possible, will be doling out 99 year leases to all and sundry, to solve the refugee problem. Clever people, I say again, but good luck to them.

I could not find a Chinese quartette to “sing” their praises, so, please folks, enjoy the “Mills Brothers” doing just that.

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.