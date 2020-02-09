







Sri Lankan-Australian singer Jordan-Ravi in the mix for Eurovision as Australia Decides who will represent Australia at the song contest

Sri Lankan-Australian singer Jordan-Ravi is bringing boyband goodness to the Australia Decides stage — except he is actually a one-man show.

The 20-year-old artist, from Darwin, told Eurovision bloggers while he may not have the advantage of years of experience, what he does have is a “really special song”.

“I’m hoping to get the crowd involved for that intimacy, and I think I’ve still got a strong chance,” he said.

Pushing Stars is all about loss, and for people who feel they are missing a connection.

The singer said: “I think Pushing Stars is really a call to comfort to those people and to give them reassurance in the unknown and what can seem like darkness at the time.

“But it has an up-tempo beat!”







