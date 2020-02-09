Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: February 2020 2nd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter: February 2020 2nd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Hearts Aflame – Sydney Sri Lankan communities’ Bush fire Fund Raising Event

“SENANAYAKE, THE GOOD SAMARITAN” – By Des Kelly

72nd National Independence Day (Sri Lanka) Celebration in Sydney – Video by Dr. Harold Gunatillake

Photos from the Annual Royal Thomian Cricket Encounter in Sydney, Australia 27th January 2020 – Photos thanks to Duke Ramachandran

World Kindness Sri Lanka – By Shanil Fernando

Royal Thomian Masters O50 Annual Encounter in Sydney, Australia 27th January 2020

Chinmaya Mission’s “Melodies of the Monsoon” fundraiser event a resounding success!

CHealth & Views –February 2020 – 2nd issue By Harold Gunatillake

MEET SRI LANKA’S GREATEST FEMALE CRICKETER – By Janakan Seemampillai

