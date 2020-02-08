by In









Photos from the Annual Royal Thomian Cricket Encounter in Sydney, Australia 27th January 2020 – Photos thanks to Duke Ramachandran

The Royal Thomian 2020 Masters cricket match was played on Monday 27th January 2020, the day after Australia Day at the Kareela Reserve, Doonside cricket grounds.

Please click here or click on photos below to view the full album of photos on eLanka Facebook page

