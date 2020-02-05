







72nd National Independence Day (Sri Lanka) Celebration in Sydney – Video by Dr. Harold Gunatillake

Organised by the Consulate General of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka – Sydney Australia

72nd National Independence Day in Sri Lanka was celebrated in Sydney with invited local guests at the “Great Hall”, University of Sydney, Camperdown. The chief guest was the Governor of NSW, Hon. Margaret Beazley. It was a splendid evening with speeches, traditional dances and other events.

Over 400 Sri Lankans and invited guests had a splendid cultural evening with speeches, dances, and other traditional events.

Catering was done by Siva of Blue Elephant.

MC was Duke Ramachandran

The video was done by Dr. harold Gunatillake







