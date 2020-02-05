







Chinmaya Mission’s “Melodies of the Monsoon” fundraiser event a resounding success!

“After drinking the rain from the ocean, The skies gave birth to the nectar-like rain”

– Valmiki Ramayana (Aranya Kanda)

On February 1st, 2020 over 100 spiritual seekers and music-lovers congregated in Chinmaya Mission Sydney’s local Ashram in Castle Hill to elevate themselves in the spirit of oneness, and raise operating funds for Chinmaya Mission’s upcoming No Shoes 2020 Campaign, which will raise funds for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). There is currently no known cure for MS, and all funds raised will go towards MS Australia to provide funds for research, raise awareness about MS and work with families and individuals who need assistance.

Melodies of the Monsoon was an exploration of the different facets of rain. Rain showers down throughout the world in various forms and with varied intensity. Different languages, cultures, saints/poets and compositions celebrate the rain in diverse ways, each with their own subtle meanings to lift our minds to the real spirit of oneness-

Whether the rain is expressed as a simple rain drop, a rivulet, a stream, or the mighty ocean itself… All of the expressions of rain are dependent on water (the source of life).

Abhinav Rajkumar (Creative Director) envisaged Melodies of the Monsoon as ‘more than just a music concert focusing on the singers and musicians’. It was conceived as an immersive and thought-provoking evocative experience, with the different themes each conveying different aspects of rain. There was a great depth of literature explored and the renditions of compositions from a wide range of Saints and poets were well-received by the attentive audience. Although there were many different compositions in a range of languages including Sanskrit, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati and Braj Basha, etc. every single piece was beautifully explained in English, with an accompanying visual presentation backing the singers.

The beauty of such a deep exploration of rain was that the subtle differences in the various compositions could be juxtaposed and contemplated upon. For example, one of the themes explored was Rain as the Divine Mother. This section began with the Shakambhari Strotra from Devi Bhagavatam, extolling the virtues of the Divine Mother “Seeing the distress of the people, She was pained and showered tears from her eyes Those tears satisfied all the people and the plants”.

This was reinforced by the following compositions- Thiruvembaavai (sung in Tamil), Saraseeruha Nayane (sung in Telugu) and a Bengali Kirtan composed by Kazi Nazrul Islam exploring the compassion and caring nature of the Divine Mother.

This was deftly contrasted by some of the latter themes especially Rain in the Vedanta Shastras where the very deep concepts of oneness and unity were explored in great depth, where many of the Upanishads including the Katha Upanishad were referenced, “Just as air, after it has entered the world, though one assumes different forms according to the shape it enters, so the internal atman (Self) of all living beings, though one, assumes forms, according to each shape it enters, and (In itself, it exists) beyond them (also).”

The purpose of the event was to raise operating funds and awareness about the No Shoes 2020 Campaign, but also to inspire the audience through the various compositions and composers that were highlighted. In both of these aims, it has been a resounding success.

No Shoes 2020 will be held on 8th March from 4PM – 6.30PM at Castle Hill Showground, and it is not too late to register to support this great cause. You can register as a participant for free at: https://www.doitforms.org.au/event/noshoes2020

Event Details: A barefoot walk, raising funds for MS Australia to assist those affected by MS.

Event Date/Time: 8th March 2020, 4PM – 6.30PM

Event Location: Castle Hill Showground

Registration: https://www.doitforms.org.au/event/noshoes2020

Media contacts:

Ravi Ramjas 0432 995 184

Swami Shrikananda 0416 462 149

Click here or on the photos below to view the full set of photos on eLanka Facebook page

Click here or on the photos above to view the full set of photos on eLanka Facebook page







