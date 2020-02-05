eLanka – February 2020 – Vol: 1 – Events + Sponsors & Advertisers of eLanka
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
Melbourne Lankans Post in HOPE
St. John’s Past Pupils Association Valentine’s Day, Lover’s Night
Australia Sril Lanka Catholic Association Inc. Family Hopper Night With Live Music
The Royal College Old Boys Association in NSW & ACT presents The Valentines Ball (Sydney event)
Dish Catering & Events presents Buffet & Live Music Night (Sydney event)
SAINTS QUADRANGULAR CRICKET TOURNAMENT (ORGANISED BY THE OLD BENS) – SUNDAY FEBRUARY 16, 2020 (Sydney event)
Sinha Entertainment proudly presents – MARIANS LIVE IN ADELAIDE 2020
Silver Fawn Club Inc – 50th Jubilee Special Anniversary Lunch (Brisbane event)
Sargam Music Academy in association with SLBM-ART presents – Bollywood music night (Brisbane event)
