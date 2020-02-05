Source: TheWomen’sGame

Chamari Atapattu is a genuine world class batter. The Sri Lankan captain will lead her side at the T20 Women’s World Cup which starts later this month.

While she doesn’t have the international profile of an Elysse Perry, Stefanie Taylor or Smriti Mandhana, the 29-year-old is set to be one of the stars of the tournament.

Atapattu hails from the hills of Kurunegala, home town of Sri Lankan legend Rangana Herath, who took over 500 international wickets for his country.

Atapattu appreciates that she will have to play a leadership role for her team as they come up against the world’s best.