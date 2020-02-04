







World Kindness Sri Lanka – By Shanil Fernando

Thank you to my fellow partners of World Kindness Sri Lanka Sanath Perera and Kevin Rasquinho for collecting, packing and delivering the boxes. Thank you to Dr Ranga Premaratna Jagath Peiris & family Benusha Senanayake Ruwani De Silva, Dilhan de Silva, Hiranjan Welagedera & Mallika, Senani Gunasekera & Sonja Jansz Gunasekera, Devika N Jude Fonseka Mihiri Kotagama & Milinda ‘Mil’ Kotagama, Charmali Fernando, Ashini Fernando,Anouki Fernando, Ashen Fernando. Amanda Peiris, Lilanthi Chandrasekare, Paul Chandrasekera

10 More Boxes are ready with your clothes, shoes, bags, hand bags, jumpers, linen etc. will be sent on February 9th.

Special thank you to Neil Jayasekera for advertising on eLanka FREE OF CHARGE

Thank you to those who contributed Cash to send these boxes to Sri Lanka.

Mano Dharmalingam and his team Thank You and Bless you for going that extra mile to make people happy.








