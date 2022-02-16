Sri Lankan Tourism & Sustainable Development by HELEN BULLE

Source: Australian Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade

With the support of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Griffith University has been proud to support a range of capacity building projects with the Government of Sri Lanka and other stakeholders during the past decade. Through this, we have built strong people to people and organisational links to create opportunities and support the mutually beneficial relationship between our two countries.

The most recent project, delivered in 2018 and 2020 by Griffith University and University of the Sunshine Coast, has been an Australia Awards Short Course in Sustainable Tourism, an area of significant importance now and into the future in both Sri Lanka and Australia. This program has focussed on improving the economic benefits brought into Sri Lanka by the tourism sector while ensuring their long term viability. The participants have been emerging leaders in the field, representing both government and non-government organisations.

We were proud to showcase the Queensland tourism industry while sharing best practice, welcoming participants to locations such as Noosa, Australia Zoo, and Far North Queensland to learn about reef-based tourism and seasonal tourism. These visits facilitated the development of personal and industry links. Participants were impressed with Australia’s model of government and its support for the tourism sector. Bonds were formed between participants and facilitators, who were able to identify many areas for future potential collaboration to continue supporting this important industry.