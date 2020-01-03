







“STARTING WITH A SONG” – By Des Kelly

The year that has just passed us by, (thankfully), has not been a very good one. In fact it has been far worse in Australia (to begin with), than many other Countries, and 2019 has ended up with Severe Drought, leading on-to major bush-fire tragedies, which has not only decimated large areas in several States, but very sadly caused the deaths of 7 persons, even as I write this, plus many millions of fauna of our Island Continent, some of the lesser known, into possible extinction, that is how bad it is, right now.

It has come down to the level where the fires in several areas will never be able to be contained, except by rain, good, heavy rain, to ease the drought and extinguish the flames of hundreds of these bushfires. This is what the people in Australia are hoping for, in the near future.

Enough of the bad news. 2019 is over, and, for all the members and readers of the biggest & best website for Sri Lankans, everywhere (especially in Australia), I intend to begin the brand new decade of 2020, starting with a song,

(or three, to be exact), proudly sung by a young Dutchman, who, I think, has that special ability to sing a romantic song

which makes one want to replay his recordings time after romantic time. As everyone knows, this writer absolutely loves beautiful music, meaningful lyrics, & memory-magic.

Jack (Willem) de Nijs, took the professional name

Jack Jersey, born on the 18th of July, 1941, and died, aged just 56, on the 26th of May, 1997, was a Dutch Vocalist,

Composer, Arranger, Lyricist & Producer of light popular music. A good-looking dude, very romantic at heart, who recorded many songs himself in a rich baritone voice, and also wrote songs for many International Artistes.

He must have had some special “feelings” for Sri Lanka, as my readers will see & enjoy, I think he also did have a sweetheart by the name of Conny (for whom he wrote a song), and, among others, a brand new “favourite” of mine, which ends this particular true story. I feel certain that you will love his songs, I also feel sad that he died so young (the cause is not known), but the name Jack Jersey will live long in the memory of those who hear him. This, I promise you.

Above “Story” & Songs will also be featured on the

eLanka Facebook Page, as a follow-up. Please enjoy, and always remember, “MUSIC IS LIFE” so, Play on, Maestro..

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.







