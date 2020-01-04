







Over 175 illegal migrants intercepted by Navy in 2019

Source:Ministry of Defence

With a sharp increase in Sri Lankan illegal migrants to Australia and New Zealand in 2019, Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) says it has strengthened its surveillance operations with the support of the Sri Lanka Air force (SLAF) and the Australia’s Operations Sovereign Borders (AOSB).

The SLN said average of over 64 Sri Lankans had tried to flee the country illegally in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively.

“But 175 illegal migrants had left our shores only in last year. They are mainly from Chilaw, Batticoloa, Dondra and Trincomalee,” SLN Spokesman LCdr. Isuru Sooriyabandara revealed during a press briefing held at the Media Centre, today (02).

According to LCdr Sooriyabandara, some of those who were trying to flee the country were taken into the custody while they were preparing to flee the country and the majorities were apprehended in the territorial waters by the SLN following Naval intelligence information.

Quoting the recent apprehension of four persons in Trincomalee trying to flee, he said the AOSB Commander Maj. Gen. Craig Furini had announced during his recent visit to Sri Lanka that both Sri Lankan and the Australian Governments were sharing a strong relationship and continued to work together to thwart people smuggling operations and to prevent people risking their lives at sea.

Maj. Gen. Furini had stated: “You will risk your life and you have zero chance of success”. “Australia’s tough boarder protection policies mean no one who travels illegally by boat will ever be allowed to live or work in Australia”.

SLN Spokesman has also requested the local fishing community to support to curb illegal people smuggling operations by providing information to the SLN.

“The SLN will assure to maintain confidentiality on those who provide us information on illegal immigrants,” he said.







