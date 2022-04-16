SUNDAY CHOICE – What release the saviour gave me–“He is not here; he has risen!-Luke 24:6-7: “



“And the angel answered and said unto the women, Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified. He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay. And go quickly, and tell his disciples that he is risen from the dead; and, behold, he goeth before you into Galilee; there shall ye see him: lo, I have told you. Matthew 28:5-7 KJV

The resurrection of Jesus Christ is the foundation of the Christian faith. Without the resurrection, the belief in God’s saving grace and mercy through Jesus is void. When Jesus rose from the dead, he proved his divinity as the Son of God and his works of atonement, redemption, reconciliation, and salvation. The resurrection was a real, physical raising of Jesus’ body from the dead.”

Praise be to Him.

Pray these two links will be a Blessing to you.

Wishing you all a Blessed and Rewarding Easter.