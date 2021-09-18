SYDNEY BENS St.Benedict’s College Old Boys Association New South Wales Inc.

The College section consists of a Main Hall, Rev. Bro. James, Rev. Bro. Alexander and Rev. Bro. Luke buildings, a library, two computer laboratories, lecture hall, physics, biology, and chemistry laboratories, three music and art rooms, and a language center.

Campus

The premises which accommodate grades six to thirteen (locally referred to as “the college”) is situated adjacent to St. Lucia’s Cathedral which serves as a landmark for the area. Main Building, Rev. Bro. Luke Memorial Building, Rev. Bro. Alexander Memorial Building, Rev. Bro James Memorial Building, Rev. Bro Granville Perera Aquatic Centre, The Main Hall Building, and Longstanding Clock Tower (Which was built during the English Colonial Era) are the buildings that complete the College section. Academic facilities are provided throughout the college for various groups of students in combination with co-curricular and extra-curricular facilities to enhance the studentship lives.

The College staff consists of 200 individuals. Around 2,800 students currently study at the college.

The College Prefects’ Board consists of 50 students who are selected for their all-around performances and contributions towards the college.

Primary

The Primary is headed by Rev. Bro. Praveen Vaaz. The 60-member-strong staff provides education to around 1000 students in fields of academy, sports arts, and music.

The Primary section consists of two main buildings, with classroom facilities of up to 40 classes, a library, and a language unit. The Primary also has a Western band, Eastern band, Choir, and Scout Troop on its own. The Primary Prefects board consists of 20 Prefects who attend all school occasions and keep the discipline of the young ones intact.

The St. Benedict’s College Primary is the first such Primary section of a school in the country to have its own basketball court. It also has facilities for Table Tennis in addition to the main sports of cricket, tennis, and swimming.

Education

The school has about 2,400 students in 13 grades.

The Primary section, which is located apart from the college, educates those that enter the school during the initial years. Around 1000 pupils are handled by a staff of 60 teachers. The Primary section consists of classrooms, Library, Computer Laboratory, Music Hall, and an Arts room. In addition, the Primary students are given opportunities in taking part in Cub-Scouting, cadetting, Sports such as Cricket, Basketball, and Swimming, and Western and Eastern bands.

The College Section consists of Grades 6-13. There are also 2 Computer Laboratories, a Library, Music, Dancing and Arts rooms, Physics, Biology and Chemistry Laboratories and a Lecture Hall.

Sports

St. Benedict’s College, since its inception in 1865, has been at the forefront of sport on the Island, especially in Soccer, Basketball, Hockey, and Cricket, Produced Nationals for All Four Games, The school has been pioneers and front-runners of many sporting activities throughout the decades. The College produced the All-Island Champion Cricket team in 1964/65, was the first-ever school to introduce Rugby to the Schooling sector in the whole country, became All-Island Athletic Champions in 2008, All-Island Football Champions in 2006, 2007, and 2008, All-Island Basketball Champions in 2006 & 2009 and All-Island Hockey Champions in 2007.

The College owns a Gymnasium, There’s also a Sports-Hostel. The College grounds are situated at Bloemendhal Road, which consists of cricket pitches and turf, Rugby posts, football goals, and Hockey goals. It also provides facilities for various Athletic disciplines.

Within the College premises, the college has two basketball courts, of which one could be used for night games, a state-of-the-art swimming pool with viewing facilities, The swimming pool was constructed in 2010.

Old Boys

115 DEDICATED YEARS OF SERVICE TO OUR ALMA MATER

The Old Boys’ Union of the St. Benedict’s College is one of the oldest alumni associations in SriLanka having established on 14th February 1904 by a group of distinguished past pupils including the first Ceylonese Chief Justice Sir Thomas De Sampayo, Sir Marcus Fernando and Advocate C M Fernando. The first President of the Union was Rev. Bro. Christian who was the Director of the school. Old Boys’ Union have gone from strength to strength with many of the loyal past pupils domiciled abroad responsible in forming branches in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Toronto, Vancouver, London, New York, Paris, Dubai, Qatar and California. Perhaps the only school in Sri Lanka that can boast of such a network of alumni branches the world over.