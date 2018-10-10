THE APEX OF EVEREST

This is where all high-cost “advertising” should be done.

Let us take the up-coming Springtime Horse-racing event the Cox–Plate” for instance. It would be really great if someone with the necessary finances could organize a team of Mountain Climbers to accompany the Owners, Trainers, Grooms & Jockey of Winx, our World-champion Racehorse to the APEX of Mount Everest, in order to advertise the filming of this great race, via all the modern advertising & film technologies available to them at the moment. The T.A.B. will also be in a position to woo all our gamblers, most of whom would have a bet on two worms crawling up a wall, to see which one reaches the roof, first.

Winx, of course, will win her 4th Cox Plate, making it her 29th straight win. I am hoping that her owners will have her behind the “starting barrier” one last time, after that, let her win her 30th race, then “retire” her, to bask in the glory of the Champion that she is.

The “Sails” of the beautiful Opera-House, in Sydney should not be touched for any of this cheap advertising.

Even if it is not cheap, why create a bloody precedent ?.

ANY iconic structures of Australia should NOT be used as

“Advertising Gimmicks”. There is a time and a PLACE for everything. Alan Jones, AND thousands of other Aussies are RIGHT on this one. The whole idea seems “cheap” to me. If there is anything that, in my opinion, will enhance the Opera House “Sails” , it would be a giant Australian Flag waving in the breeze, atop this magnificent building.

If the “Everest” is a 13 million dollar horse-race, taking it’s pre-advertising to the APEX OF EVEREST”, of the bloody Himalayas, wouldn’t it ?. I rest my briefcase!!.