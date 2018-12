The “Over 50 years”, Old Boys of Royal College, Colombo & and friends, in Australia – Tour to SriLanka in December 2018.

The Matches planned are:

Saturday 15th December 2018 – Vs Combined Old Anandians / Foundation Of Goodness Team @ Seenigama Starting at 2:00 p.m..

Sunday 16th December 2018 – Vs Foundation of Goodness Combined Team @ Seenigama. Starting at 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday 18th December 2018 – Vs Colombo Masters Cricket Association Over 60 Team @ Wesley College Grounds Starting at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday 19th December 2018 – Vs Colombo Masters Cricket Association Over 50 Team @ Wesley college grounds @ Campbell Park Starting at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday 22nd December 2018 – Vs SriLanka AirForce Over 50 Team @ Katunayake Starting at 10:30 a.m.