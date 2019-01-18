The Silver Fawn Club (Brisbane) GOLDEN YEARS CHRISTMAS PARTY – SUNDAY 2 DECEMBER, 2018 – By Susan Fahir

It is Christmas time again and that time of year when we are all set to party. As always, the Golden Years Christmas party was a tremendous success with over 140 members and guests attending. The hall was beautifully decorated in traditional Christmas colours of Red, Green Gold and Silver. The party had a mix of fun, good food and dance.

On arrival members were greeted warmly and given a piece of traditional Christmas cake made and beautifully wrapped by Rena Henderling either in gold or silver as well as a welcome drink of sweet sherry. It was nice to see so many familiar faces and at the same time welcome new members to the Silver Fawn Club family.

An entrée of patties and cutlets was followed by a sumptuous buffet lunch by Jeremy Henderling of Dutch Burgher favourites – Ghee Rice, Chicken Curry, Ceylon Roast Pork, Eggplant Pahai, Leg Ham with mustard sauce to name a few was enjoyed by all followed by the dessert buffet which was a treat one would not want to miss. This was followed by Breudher, Cheese and Iced Coffee.

Our Compere for the day was Dennis Arnolda who ensured that everyone participated in the sing a long of old time favourites and Christmas Carols with Laurensz Manricks on the piano and Egerton de Franz on guitar.

Our DJ, Ty Fox entertained all present with a great selection of music and a number of members and guests danced which was followed by a session of old time favourites usually reserved for the mid night session at a New Year’s Eve Dance.

The raffle was a huge success which helped greatly to defray some of the costs and we must thank all those who supported this by donations of prizes and the purchase of tickets. Although there was some hiccups on the day with the air conditioning as it was a very hot day, we have received many comments from those who attended this function on what a great time they had.

Susan Fahir

Chairperson