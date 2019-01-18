Photos from The Silver Fawn Club (Brisbane) – CHILDRENS CHRISTMAS PARTY – SATURDAY, 15 DECEMBER, 2018 – Samantha Loos

The Club’s annual Children’s Christmas party on 15th December was an enjoyable evening for the kids and grand kids of members who graced the occasion.

The evening commenced with the children enthusiastically participating in several games and activities.

During the break, the children were provided with a sumptuous meal, ice cream and drinks.

The children’s Christmas party culminated with the arrival of Santa Claus played by Glen Tucker, who played the role at short notice, and the distribution of the gifts which were purchased and wrapped by Susan Fahir.

The MC and the festive music was provided by Dennis Arnolda. Deborrah Jansz-Cox and her children decorated the hall and creating a seasonal atmosphere which was enjoyed by all and Samantha Loos and her children organised the games, takeaway gifts and the sumptuous meal.

Samantha Loos

AN EVENING OF CAROLS – SATURDAY, 15 DECEMBER, 2018

– Dennis Arnolda

In the tradition of the Club an evening of Christmas Carols was held at the Mitchelton Senior Citizens hall following the Children’s Christmas Party.

Approximately 80 members & guests partook in the event, most dressed in the spirit of the season.

The hall was simply but tastefully decorated thanks to the talented Deborrah helped by Davenal, Margot, Carlton & Shania.

Gerard Cabraal on keyboard provided accompaniment and led the carol singing along with the dulcet tones of Aruni Cabraal. They were ably backed up by the choir comprising Ben Simmons, Rena Henderling, Mario Stainwall, Becky Misso, Sangitha Cabraal and Dennis. There were solo items performed by Ben, Sangitha and Dennis. MC duties were shared between Sangitha and Dennis. It was good to hear the guests rendering their vocal support to the ever-popular items.

Dinner was in the form of an assortment of Sri Lankan finger food and was enjoyed by everyone by all reports.

Gerard and Aruni provided some music for dancing and soon had the floor alive and Dennis continued with more dance music. All in all it was an evening enjoyed by all in the spirit of the season.

Big thanks must go to chairperson Davenal for taking on the task followed by all those who helped – too many to mention – to make what was a successful event. Thanks also to Jeremy who supervised the distribution of the food.

Dennis Arnolda