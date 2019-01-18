The Silver Fawn Club 2018 Gala New Years Eve Dinner Dance Photos – By Davenal Flanderka

The Dance was held at the Mitchelton Community Centre on a warm Brisbane night.

The Club was happy that many members and guests attended the dance. Due to a small problem with the seating there was some confusion, but within about 20 minutes, this was sorted, and attendees made their way to the nominated tables.

The night commenced at about 715 p.m. with the “Cool Daddies” duo and a new Songstress. The members and guests took to the floor and in no time the ample dance floor was packed. Then the maestro DJ, Ty Fox, took up the beat and kept the members and guests entertained, till the session ended. The music was well accepted by many, but it was sad to mention that the build up for the birth of the new year did not appear to have the punch that was expected. However, overall the Music was tremendous, and it played to the benefit of everyone, young and old. The New Year dawned with everyone wishing each other. Many guests who attended our Ball for the first time said it was a wonderful experience. It was a wonderful night with balloons, streamers, whistles and all the Fun of a NEW YEAR 2019.

I have kept the best part of the evening to the last. The dinner was sumptuous and catered for in an exciting fashion by Jeremy Henderling and his staff. There were several dishes to choose from and there was plenty of food on the serving table with people going for seconds. However, the ultimate was the array of desserts, prettily laid on the tables so Members and guests had a large choice of foods to select and choose. Thank you, Jeremy, for a wonderful and exciting dinner and dessert.

I must commend the decorations and Hall décor skilfully done by Deb Jansz-Cox, our Secretary and her team of helpers, her two children and the Committee members. This time we hired a professional group to arrange tables and provide chair covers— a job well done, which helped the committee to call it a night after the dance as the Event group, packed and cleared the hall without tiring the Committee. A word must be said of the ticket sellers namely Deb Jansz-Cox, who sold 76 tickets. Our thanks go to these members who did a fantastic job.

Lastly, I wish to thank other members like Patrick Maloney our ever-popular member and Ray Anthonisz from the band, who gave up their time to help us during the day. To Gerard our surprise MC for the night, Thank you.

To Deb, a big thank you for purchasing the hampers, and the others, Margot and Thomazine who helped in the other jobs during the day, your work was most appreciated. Finally, many thanks to our Gift donors and Dot the hall manager who was always ready to help us.

Without the many members and guests, the Club would not have had a grand evening, the Club is very appreciative of your presence and look forward to seeing you next year.

Davenal Flanderka