“STORIES IN SONG” SERIES 2019. “WHO”? – By Des Kelly

“Who’s gonna fixit, this bloody brexit?,

No-one involved, seems to know,

Will it be “hard”, or maybe quite “soft”?,

Which is the best way to go.?

Theresa may, and yet, she may not,

She’s still the P.M., you see,

Who’s gonna fixit, this bloody brexit?,

Certainly not you, or not me”

In England, “the brexit”, in the U.S., a “wall”

Both P.M.s determined as hell,

One wants to raise up the Union-Jack,

The other, ring the “Liiberty-Bell”,

In Oz., we don’t need any terrorist mugs,

To tell us, what it’s all about,

We really don’t care, where the hell they may go,

If they step on these shores, KICK EM OUT”!!.