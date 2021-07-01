The Tenors & Natalie Grant – Amazing Grace

This is my third and final upload from the “Lead With Your Heart” concert in Las Vegas in 2012. I normally do not upload video that is commercially available for sale, but I’m doing it this time to encourage those who love this music to buy the DVD while it is still available and at reasonable prices. If you look at Amazon’s listing you’ll see that individuals are already jacking up the prices like they always do when an album is getting scarce.

PBS televised performance with Greg Phillinganes (keyboards) John Robinson (drums) Michael Angel Alvarado (guitar) Ian Martin (bass) Noriko (keyboards) featuring Ethan Bortnick.