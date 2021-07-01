“PUN-FUN, ON THE RUN” – by Des Kelly

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.

Whether you love them or hate them, the Art of the Pun

should not be punderestimated (sorry), as it takes skill to craft

comical wordplay that can make people laugh and cringe at the same time.



One group to master the art of funny puns, is the Indian Hills

Community of Colorado, who’ve been making regular punny

roadside signage to the delight of everyone. Samples below.

The man behind the jokes is Colorado native and volunteer at the community center, Vince Rozmiarek. He made his first sign five years ago as an April Fools prank and has never looked back.

With the aim to make people laugh, Rozmiarek puts up a sign with a new pun or joke a couple of times every week.

“It is hard to keep coming up with material, but I do try,”

























