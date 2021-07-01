Hank Snow The Signing Ranger – By Patrick Ranasinghe

Profile of country singer Hank Snow

1339 Inside HANK SNOW’s Famous RAINBOW RANCH Home & Recording Studio ELVIS PRESLEY

Hank Snow The Singing Ranger Songs Collection

Clarence Eugene “Hank” Snow (May 9, 1914 – December 20, 1999) was a Canadian-American country music artist. Most popular in the 1950s, he had a career that spanned more than 50 years, he recorded 140 albums and charted more than 85 singles on the Billboard country charts from 1950 until 1980. His number-one hits include the self-penned songs “I’m Moving On”, “The Golden Rocket” and “The Rhumba Boogie” and famous versions of “I Don’t Hurt Anymore”, “Let Me Go, Lover!”, “I’ve Been Everywhere”, “Hello Love”, as well as other top 10 hits.Snow was an accomplished songwriter whose clear, baritone voice expressed a wide range of emotions including the joys of freedom and travel as well as the anguish of tortured love. His music was rooted in his beginnings in small-town Nova Scotia where, as a frail, 80-pound youngster, he endured extreme poverty, beatings and psychological abuse as well as physically punishing labour during the Great Depression. Through it all, his musically talented mother provided the emotional support he needed to pursue his dream of becoming a famous entertainer like his idol, the country star, Jimmie Rodgers. As a performer of traditional country music, Snow won numerous awards and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The Hank Snow Museum in Liverpool, Nova Scotia, celebrates his life and work in a province where his fans still see him as an inspirational figure who triumphed over personal adversity to become one of the most influential artists in all of country music.

By the way in Sri Lanka ( Ceylon ) we had a Hank Snow Fans club in the 1960s and every year at Christmas time hank sends a recorded Christmas greeting message and songs to all his fans to radio Ceylon I can remember all the listeners waiting for the broadcast at 2 PM. Hank Snow Radio Ceylon director Livy Wijemanne had met a few years before and became close friends. Livy Wijemanne was a pioneer of Radio Ceylon. He was one of Sri Lanka’s greatest broadcasters. On 31 October 1948, the Post Master General (who was also the Director of Broadcasting) appointed the young announcer as an Assistant Controller of Programmes. This was a start of his career in management in Radio Ceylon – the oldest radio station in South Asia. Enjoy the his life storey videos and the music

Patrick Ranasinghe