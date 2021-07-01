LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – JUNE 2021

by In

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia

Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040

E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >

Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >

THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, THEY ARE MOST WELCOME. PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE 2021

BOOKS.

MAGAZINES

NEWSLETTERS

Burgher Association (Australia) Inc, Winter Community Newsletter, June 2021. ‘Silverscene’, Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club Inc, Qld, May/June 2021. Newsletter of the Ceylonese Welfare Organisation Inc (CWO), Vol 39, Issue 3, July 2021

OTHERS