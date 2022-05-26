Together for a better tomorrow – A community support initiative by Keells Supermarkets

Introduction to the program

In light of the challenging circumstances faced by our nation and the direct impact on our communities, Keells decided to facilitate this charitable campaign namely, “Together for a better Tomorrow’, with the sole intention of helping communities who are in need of essential food products. Despite not being a registered charity, we will work with our charity partners to assist and support individuals and communities in Sri Lanka. We are reaching out to you, our customers to contribute towards this campaign through the purchase of a Donation Card/s and join us in our efforts to lend a hand to support our communities in need. Every Rupee collected through this campaign will be dedicated towards ensuring that deserving communities across the country will now have access to much needed essentials.

How it works

A customer can purchase a donation card (physical card) at any Keells outlet at the cashier point or purchase a card via www.keellssuper.com/donation

Each card is priced at Rs.1,500 and equals one pack of essentials including rice, dhal, tea, soya meat and other products. (The mix of items may change based on product availability)

For every 9 packs, 1 pack will be contributed by Keells upto a minimum of 5,000 packs. Our target is to distribute upto 100,000 essential packs in support of communities in need.

Our partners

We are grateful to our community support partners Sri Lanka Unites, Voice for Voiceless and Meda Mawatha as well as our assurance partner BDO for their invaluable support towards this effort. Both Sri Lanka Unites and Voice for Voiceless have been part of multiple Keells community support projects over the years and are key partners in the ongoing Keells Excess Food Redistribution program too. Meda Mawatha too have joined hands with Keells on the recently launched Community Food Box project. BDO have been an audit firm with a long-standing relationship with Keells built on professionalism and trust.

Sri Lanka Unites – https://srilankaunites.org/

Voice for Voiceless – https://vforv.org/

Meda Mawatha – https://www.facebook.com/MedaMawathaSL/

Distribution

Our community partners will take the lead in selecting suitable beneficiaries for this project utilizing their linkages in respective areas in which Keells too, have a business presence. In order to prevent avoidable overlaps in supporting beneficiaries, our charity partners will be allocated separate provinces wherever possible, through which distributions will take place.

Keells is currently present in 5 provinces.

Project was kicked off on the 13th of May and the first distribution round of 1,500 packs started yesterday, 21st May in the interior areas of Panadura and surrounding areas, namely Galthude, Walana, Waththal Pola, Bekkegama.

As at now there is about 500 more of the 1,500 packs that will go out until next Friday. The pack contains Red Rice, Sugar, 1Kg Dhal, Tea, Salt, Soya pack.

Our charity partners will follow the process of identifying beneficiaries through the Grama Niladari, Midwives, Samurdi coordinator or religious leaders to identify deserving families.

The key criteria to select a deserving family in need would be,

Single parents

Families with person/s with a disability

Families with pregnant mothers

An elders/children’s or other homes

The charity partners will collect the packs from Keells and distribute in selected locations around the country at pre agreed locations.