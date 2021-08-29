Trinity College Kandy, Sri Lanka Choir – Land Of Hope and Glory

At a time when we live in Hope, this song will remind us of our obligation to the land we are born to. Covid is a clear indication that we continue to abuse Mother Earth. We pollute the air, water and soil and then wonder why such disasters take place. It is time to give back to the Land – A land of hope and glory – The Trinity College Choir with the De Lanerolle Brothers and Neranjan de Silva recorded this in the beautiful Trinity College Chapel – a chapel which is one of a kind – is totally open with garden surrounding it; to mark their 150th year.