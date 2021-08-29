HOPE for Good governance by 2048 – Join the Centenary Movement | Sri Lanka

When Sri Lanka celebrates her 100th independence anniversary in 2048, we hope that our nation would have experienced a transformation in its socio-political and economic landscape. We, as a generation, inherited a country embroiled in violent conflict and devastated by corruption. Even though we may not have had control over what we inherited, we have a responsibility and privilege to serve the generations to come.

We strive to build a nation celebrated as a just, thriving, innovative society and as a model of a country recovering from a violent and unfortunate history.