







TRUTH by Oscar E V Fernando

Truth! Verity of all Verities; Illusive to the curious mind, so finely tuned.

That Lost Chord in the Symphony, we search from the womb to the tomb.

The Artist, Scientist, Philosopher, Meditator search with efforts futile,

Sees perfection; says eureka; until, others destroy it with their own guile.

We say we know the truth: do we know the heart of human kind?

Judge not, you will never know it hidden in the depth of human mind.

Cast the first stone, the one who hath not sinned,

For how would ye know that this woman sinned?

Judgment is mine said He, for only I know the truth.

Why do you try to judge, unless your own heart belies a truth?

For I am the Way, the Life and the Truth; you leave that judgment to me.

Mind your own task with diligence and do it well to satisfy both you and me.

Picasso, Da’Vinci, Galileo, Newton, Darwin, Marx Lenin, Freud Junge,

Mona Lisa, Last Supper, works galore, Moon, Mars, searched with fine tune. Invention? Discovery? Voyage seeking the Lost Chord-that Illusive Existing Truth,

Searched by restless souls, till they rest again in that Everlasting Truth.

More we know of a subject, we are aware how little we know of it?

Can the creature with his puny mind, analyze the Mind of Him who created it?

Why spend much time wasted, because you could not find all of it.

Live Life, serving all on this voyage of truth, and do your own little bit.

Remember Augustine searching for truth walking the beach?

Saw a child trying to empty the ocean into a hole with a shell on that beach.

Thought he; I am trying to decipher Truth; that same impossible task?

Emptied restlessness, accepting Truth, continued to walk that Saintly Path.

Truth! Thou elude us, we try to grasp thee with Mind Body and Soul.

You play hide and seek; we glimpse, not clasp your Vision Pure.

Truth Illusive! We only opine; as this is merely a view held as probable!

Live-and grasp at voyage’s end, the splendor of the Truth Most Admirable!

Oscar E V Fernando