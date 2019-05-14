







“VARIOUS VAGARIES” – By Des Kelly

I have indeed seen the name Charmaine Gunatillake come up from time to time with these snippets of interesting information, and this is no exception to the rule.The English Language, being, in my opinion, one of the most important Languages on our Planet, today, is sometimes used however, in a manner that is “strangeness personified”. It was stranger still, in ancient times, but, as a man by the renowned name of Richard Shakespeare said,

“This blessed plot, this Earth, this Realm, this England”, I do reckon that he was pretty sure that “old Blighty” was the “cream of the crop”, “Various Vagaries” or not.

To the many thousands of eLanka readers, please do sit back, read, and try to figure out the reason why these quotes and bits of information, these idiosyncrasies were even thought up, & were these vagaries the work of a villain, for want of nothing better to do ?.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

From: Charmaine Gunatillake Six great confusions still unresolved 😄😂 1. At a movie theatre, which arm rest is yours? 2. In the word scent, is “S” silent or “C”? 3. If people evolve from monkeys, why are monkeys still around? 4. Why is there a ‘D’ in fridge,

but not in refrigerator? 5. Who knew what time it was when the first clock was made? And now sixer …. 6. If pro and con are opposites, wouldn’t the opposite of progress be…congress? Vagaries of English Language! Enjoy!!!😀😀😀 – Wonder why the word funeral starts with FUN? -Why isn’t a Fireman called a Water-man? – How come Lipstick doesn’t do what it says? – If money doesn’t grow on trees, how come Banks have Branches? – If a Vegetarian eats vegetables, what does a Humanitarian eat? – How do you get off a non-stop Flight? – Why are goods sent by ship called CARGO and those sent by truck SHIPMENT? – Why do we put cups in the dishwasher and the dishes in the Cupboard? – Why do doctors ‘practice’ medicine? Are they having practice at the cost of the patients? – Why is it called ‘Rush Hour’ when traffic moves at its slowest then? – How come Noses run and Feet smell? – Why do they call it a TV ‘set’ when there is only one? – What are you vacating when you go on a vacation? We can never find the answers, can we? So just enjoy the pun and fun of the English language!! .







