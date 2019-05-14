







“STORIES IN SONG” SERIES 2019 – “A DAY OF SONG” – By Des Kelly

It is with much sadness that I write this tribute to

“A Day Of Song”, Doris Day or Doris Mary Ann Kappelhoff, born on the 3rd of April, 1922, and has just passed on to her Music-Hall in the sky, today, the 13th of May, 2019, at the grand old age of 97.

Doris had everything going for her, during her lifetime.

A true “Star” of stage, screen and television as well, she did it all. A true, natural beauty, her on-screen performances first depicted her as a lovely teenage tomboy. One of her first young teenage lovers (on screen), was Gordon MacRae

who predeceased her in 1986, aged just 64.

Together they made a few movies that I consider unforgettable, On Moonlight Bay & By the Light of the Silvery moon, were just two that I thoroughly enjoyed.

While she was a classy Actress, a natural blonde beauty, and a bit of a comedienne, as well, it was her singing, that grabbed at the hearts of everyone who heard her. Doris Day had a glorious voice that she used in the same lighthearted manner as her acting. In her era, during the 50’s and 60’s,

she was so popular, that to many thousands of her fans, all over the World, “come what may,” it was Doris Day.

So, on behalf of eLanka, I would like to send our condolences to any & all of her family, and fans, not only because of her role in life as an Actress, a Singer & all round entertainer I loved Doris Day ALSO for the Animal Activist she became in her latter years, and so, my friends, she may have left us, but “A DAY OF SONG” will always go on.

Vale, Doris Day, with us, your memory will always stay.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief). eLanka.







