VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST 2018
VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY
7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.
Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040
E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >
Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >
THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE.
ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST 2018
BOOKS
- Worm’s Eye View by Ransiri Menike Silva, 2012 (Donated by Dr Quintus De Zylva, Moorabbin, Vic)
- Iron Roads in the Outback, The Legendary Commonwealth Railways by Nick Anchen, 2017.
(Donated by Udaya Peeligama, Baulkham Hills, NSW)
MAGAZINES.
- ‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lankan Airlines, February 2017. Vol 36, No 12
- ‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lankan Airlines, March 2018, Vol 38, No 1.
- ‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lankan Airlines, August 2018, Vol 38, No 6.
- ‘Amazing Sri Lanka, Vol 18, Publication of the Western Province Tourist Board, Sri Lanka
(No’s 1 -4, Donated by Kevin Melder, Dalkeith, WA)
- ‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lanka Airlines, July 2018, Vol 38, No 5
(Donated by Mrs Beulah Nathanielsz, Broadmeadows, Vic)
- Lanka Railway Digest (LRD), Vol 6, Issue 1, April – July 2018.
- The ‘Ceylankan’ – Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Journal 83, Vol XXI, No 3, August 2018.
NEWSLETTERS.
- “The Vine”, Evergreens Newsletter, August 2018.
- News Mag, Journal of the Old Aloysians Sports Club (Australia) Inc, August 2018.
- “The Harbinger”, Family Magazine, Australia / Sri Lanka Welfare Guild Inc (ASWG), Vol 43, No 4, August 2018.
OTHERS
- CD – Ceylon Roll of Honour, WW 1, 1914-1918, Part 1, A – K & Part 2, L – Z, compiled by Eileen Hewson, Kabristan Archives, UK.
(Donated by Windsor & Jacky Morris, Croydon, UK)
- Serendib Treasures, SriLankan Airlines Duty Free Catalogue.
(Donated by Kevin Melder, Dalkeith, WA)
