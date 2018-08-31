VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST 2018

by In

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.

Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040

E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >

Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST 2018

BOOKS

Worm’s Eye View by Ransiri Menike Silva, 2012 (Donated by Dr Quintus De Zylva, Moorabbin, Vic) Iron Roads in the Outback, The Legendary Commonwealth Railways by Nick Anchen, 2017.

(Donated by Udaya Peeligama, Baulkham Hills, NSW)

MAGAZINES.

‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lankan Airlines, February 2017. Vol 36, No 12 ‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lankan Airlines, March 2018, Vol 38, No 1. ‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lankan Airlines, August 2018, Vol 38, No 6. ‘Amazing Sri Lanka, Vol 18, Publication of the Western Province Tourist Board, Sri Lanka

(No’s 1 -4, Donated by Kevin Melder, Dalkeith, WA)

‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lanka Airlines, July 2018, Vol 38, No 5

(Donated by Mrs Beulah Nathanielsz, Broadmeadows, Vic)

Lanka Railway Digest (LRD), Vol 6, Issue 1, April – July 2018. The ‘Ceylankan’ – Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Journal 83, Vol XXI, No 3, August 2018.

NEWSLETTERS.

“The Vine”, Evergreens Newsletter, August 2018. News Mag, Journal of the Old Aloysians Sports Club (Australia) Inc, August 2018. “The Harbinger”, Family Magazine, Australia / Sri Lanka Welfare Guild Inc (ASWG), Vol 43, No 4, August 2018.

OTHERS

CD – Ceylon Roll of Honour, WW 1, 1914-1918, Part 1, A – K & Part 2, L – Z, compiled by Eileen Hewson, Kabristan Archives, UK.

(Donated by Windsor & Jacky Morris, Croydon, UK)

Serendib Treasures, SriLankan Airlines Duty Free Catalogue.

(Donated by Kevin Melder, Dalkeith, WA)