VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER 2019

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER 2019

BOOKS.

My Island Paradise by Dodwell Keyt 2019. (Donated by the Author, Rosebud, Victoria)

MAGAZINES

‘Serendib’, The Inflight Magazine of Srilankan Airlines, Vol 39, No 9, November 2019

(Donated by Neville Fernando, Westmeadows, Victoria)

‘Hi’ Magazine, The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 17, Vol 5, 2019

(Donated by T.R, Keysborough, with assistance of Mr B. Sanjaya, Sri Lanka)

NEWSLETTERS.

Newsletter – St Peter’s College Old Boy’s Union, Colombo, Vol 1, July – September 2019 Newsletter – Burgher Association (Australia) Inc, Summer Newsletter, December 2019 Newsletter – Burgher Welfare League of WA Inc, Vol 30.2, November 2019. “Outreach” Newsletter – Voluntary Outreach Club Inc (VOC), December 2019. “The Vine”, Evergreens Newsletter, Operation Hope Inc, December 2019. ‘The Old Aloysian’ – Journal of The Old Aloysians Sports Club (Australia) Inc, December 2019.

OTHERS.

CD – Burial Records, Dutch Reformed Churches in Colombo (Wolvendaal, Pettah & Bambalapitiya) – Kabristan Archives.

(Donated by Jacky & Windsor Morris, Croydon, UK)

(No’s 2 – 59, Ofprints, Donated by Lal Kuruppu, Waniassa, ACT)