by In

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY-

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE 2018

THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE 2018

BOOKS

38, The C38 Class Pacific Locomotives of the New South Wales Government Railways by John R, Thompson, 2016

(Donated by Udaya Peeligama, Baulkham Hills, NSW)

MAGAZINE

NEWSLETTERS.

Newsletter – St Peter’s College Old Boys Social Club Melbourne Inc, Autumn & Winter 2018. ‘Thomaiana”, Newsletter S.Thomas’ College Old Boys Association, Australia Branch Inc, Vol 21, Issue 3, May 2018. Newsletter of the Ceylonese Welfare Organisation Inc (CWO), Vol 35, Issue 3, July 2018. News Bulletin, Burgher Association (Australia) Inc (BAA), Winter 2018.

OTHERS

Introduction to Centralised Traffic Control with Automatic Colour Light Signalling, CGR, April 1962.

(Donated by Akila Ariyaperuma, Glen Iris, Vic)

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.

Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040

E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >

Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >