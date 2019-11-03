VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – OCTOBER 2019

by In









VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER 2019

Ivor Beven, ‘Fieldview’ and Beyond by Joanne Russo, 2017

(Donated by Michael Roosmale-Cocq, Elanora, Qld)

Kachchativu: and the Maritime Boundary of Sri Lanka by W. T. Jayasinghe, 2003

(Donated H. E: W.P.S.Prasanna Gamage, Sri Lanka Ambassador to Vietnam)

The Empire’s Other Anzacs, The Ceylon Planters Rifle Corps, by Lieutenant Colonel Neil. C. Smith, AM, 2014

“Thorathuru”, News Magazine, Sri Lanka Association of New South Wales Inc , 2019 First Half issue

Newsletter of the Ceylonese Welfare Organisation Inc (CWO), Vol 37, Issue 4, October 2019.

Article – “Dutch Burghers & Portuguese Mechanics: Eurasian Ethnicity in Sri Lanka by Dennis B. McGilvray

(Comparative Studies in Society & History 24 (2): 235-263, April 1982)