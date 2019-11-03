Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – OCTOBER 2019

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – OCTOBER 2019

Nov 3, 2019




 

     VICTOR  MELDER  SRI  LANKA LIBRARY
7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.
Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040
E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >
Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >

 

THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.

                               ACQUISITIONS   FOR  THE  MONTH  OF  OCTOBER  2019

BOOKS

  1. Ivor Beven, ‘Fieldview’ and Beyond  by Joanne Russo, 2017

(Donated by Michael Roosmale-Cocq, Elanora, Qld)

  1. Kachchativu: and the Maritime Boundary of Sri Lanka by W. T. Jayasinghe, 2003

 (Donated H. E:  W.P.S.Prasanna Gamage, Sri Lanka Ambassador to Vietnam)

  1. The Empire’s Other Anzacs, The Ceylon Planters Rifle Corps, by Lieutenant Colonel Neil. C. Smith, AM, 2014

 MAGAZINES

NEWSLETTERS.

  • “Thorathuru”, News Magazine, Sri Lanka Association of New South Wales Inc , 2019 First Half issue
  • Newsletter of the Ceylonese Welfare Organisation Inc (CWO), Vol 37, Issue 4, October 2019.

 

OTHERS.

  1. Article – “Dutch Burghers & Portuguese Mechanics: Eurasian Ethnicity in Sri Lanka by Dennis B. McGilvray

(Comparative Studies in Society & History 24 (2): 235-263, April 1982)

 

