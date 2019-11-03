VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – OCTOBER 2019

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY
7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.
Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040
E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >
Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >
ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER 2019
ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER 2019
BOOKS
- Ivor Beven, ‘Fieldview’ and Beyond by Joanne Russo, 2017
(Donated by Michael Roosmale-Cocq, Elanora, Qld)
- Kachchativu: and the Maritime Boundary of Sri Lanka by W. T. Jayasinghe, 2003
(Donated H. E: W.P.S.Prasanna Gamage, Sri Lanka Ambassador to Vietnam)
- The Empire’s Other Anzacs, The Ceylon Planters Rifle Corps, by Lieutenant Colonel Neil. C. Smith, AM, 2014
MAGAZINES
NEWSLETTERS.
- “Thorathuru”, News Magazine, Sri Lanka Association of New South Wales Inc , 2019 First Half issue
- Newsletter of the Ceylonese Welfare Organisation Inc (CWO), Vol 37, Issue 4, October 2019.
OTHERS.
- Article – “Dutch Burghers & Portuguese Mechanics: Eurasian Ethnicity in Sri Lanka by Dennis B. McGilvray
(Comparative Studies in Society & History 24 (2): 235-263, April 1982)
