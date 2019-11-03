eLanka Newsletter: November 2019 1st edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
Prime Minister – Joint Media Release – Morrison Government increases regional migration target – Saturday 26 October 2019
“AUSTRALIA, FOR YOU” -by Des Kelly
Watch T20 Cricket Highlights – Australia vs Sri Lanka October 2019
Newly appointed Consul General of Sri Lanka in Sydney assumes duties
Announcement – New Committee STC OBA NSW & ACT 2019/2020
Dr. NIMALI MUNASINGHE – granted scholarship: By Quintus de Zylva
Health & Views – November 2019 – 1st issue By Harold Gunatillake
Reports: Sri Lanka to rope in Jonty Rhodes as fielding coach, Brett Lee as bowling coach
