eLanka Newsletter: November 2019 1st edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Prime Minister – Joint Media Release – Morrison Government increases regional migration target – Saturday 26 October 2019

“AUSTRALIA, FOR YOU” -by Des Kelly

Watch T20 Cricket Highlights – Australia vs Sri Lanka October 2019

Newly appointed Consul General of Sri Lanka in Sydney assumes duties

Announcement – New Committee STC OBA NSW & ACT 2019/2020

FREE KINDNESS MARKETS

Dr. NIMALI MUNASINGHE – granted scholarship: By Quintus de Zylva

Health & Views – November 2019 – 1st issue By Harold Gunatillake

Reports: Sri Lanka to rope in Jonty Rhodes as fielding coach, Brett Lee as bowling coach

