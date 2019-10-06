VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – Library Acquisitions – September 2019

by In









VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.

Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040

E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >

Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >

THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER 2019

BOOKS

New Buddhist Extremism and the Challenges to Ethno-Religious Coexistence in Sri Lanka by Nirmal Ranjith Dewasiri, 2016

(Donated by Channa Wickremasinghe, Glen Waverley)

MAGAZINES

NEWSLETTERS.

Burgher Association (Australia) Inc, Spring Newsletter, September 2019. “Silverscene”, Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club, Qld, Issue: September/October 2019 “The Vine”, Evergreen’s Newsletter, Operation Hope, August 2019. “The Harbinger”, Family Magazine of the Australia / Sri Lanka Welfare Guild Inc (ASWG), Vol 44, No 4, September 2019. “Floreat”, Newsletter, Royal College Old Boy’s Association Australia, September 2019.

OTHERS.

“The Role of Defence Establishments in Facing New Threat Dimensions Whilst Ensuring National Harmony”, General Deshamanaya Denis

Perera Oration by Air Marshall Sumangala Dias, on August 11, 2019

(Donated by Mrs Ranji Perera, Etul Kotte, Sri Lanka)